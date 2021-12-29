Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Lower Allen moving ahead with New Year's Eve drops

First Night Carlisle will once again be missing this New Year's Eve, but a number of drops and parties will still occur in Cumberland County and the Midstate.

The Mechanicsburg Wrench Drop will return to the borough starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Pre-drop activities include glass blowing classes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the breezeway at Buhrig's Funeral Home, as well as a silent auction at Buhrig's Gathering Place.

Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen is located elsewhere in the borough, but it will have a food truck on East Main Street Friday evening for attendees, and a DJ will provide music during the night.

The countdown for the Wrench Drop will start at 11:30 p.m. and festivities will end with the drop at midnight.

Shippensburg's Anchor Drop will also go on as scheduled with activities starting at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve on Earl Street. The free event includes inflatables, as well as a climbing rock wall, basketball free throws, mechanical bull, gladiator joust, skee ball and bungee run.

A DJ will also be on-site to provide music, and the anchor will be dropped at midnight.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered quite a few New Year's Eve plans across the Midstate, including those in Lower Allen Township. While there will be a Baby Breechie drop at 9:30 p.m. and the Breeches Drop at midnight at the Barn at Lower Allen Community Park, there will not be a party with activities.

Residents are still welcome to attend each of the drops, which will be held outdoors, though both drops will also be livestreamed on the BreechieLAT YouTube channel.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, COVID-19 has caused Dillsburg to forego its baby pickle drop and instead only have the main pickle drop at midnight. The event will still feature food trucks, fireworks and DJ music, though all indoor activities have been canceled.

Harrisburg has moved its Strawberry Drop celebrations to City Island, but the city will continue with its usual festivities and fireworks from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The pandemic has led to York canceling its New Year's Eve drop and festivities, and Lancaster has canceled its drop, though it will have a roaming DJ and fireworks to bring in the New Year.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

