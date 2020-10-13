Mechanicsburg plans Streets of Treats Halloween event Saturday in downtown area

Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce announced that it will hold its 25th annual Streets of Treats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Mechanicsburg.

This family-oriented event is organized by the chamber as an opportunity for children to trick-or-treat at local businesses.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, South Market Street will not be closed this year, the chamber said in a news release. However, chamber member businesses and select civic groups that do not have a downtown storefront will participate at open spaces along Main Street.

Families can pick up a trick-or-treat bag and a map of the town at the intersection of Main and Market streets.

To maintain as safe an environment as possible, participants are asked to follow guidelines set down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear a mask and keep an adequate distance between people not related or together.

"The Chamber would like to thank the many local businesses, citizens, and organizations who have donated toward this event,” Executive Director Jeff Palm said. “Without the generous support from these organizations and individuals, the chamber would not be able to present this event.”