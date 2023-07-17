The Mechanicsburg Museum will hots its "Beautiful Gardens" tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

This year's garden tour showcases train gardens, a wildlife preserve, water gardens with fish ponds, a square foot garden, and perennial and annual gardens.

Plein air artists will also be painting at various gardens throughout the tour, and Penn Cumberland Garden Club will be at Frankenberger Tavern to demonstrate flower pressing. The tavern also has its flower, vegetable and herb gardens to explore.

Participants can purchase a tour booklet/ticket and visit gardens at their own pace. Tickets are available at the museum, the Rosemary House and the Garden Bouquet in Mechanicsburg and costs $12 for museum members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit mechanicsburgmuseum.org.