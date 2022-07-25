 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mechanicsburg man dies in York County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Northern York County Regional Police logo

A Mechanicsburg man died in a crash in Dover Township, York County, on Monday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said.

Police said the 33-year-old man was driving south on Harmony Grove Road when his 2016 Ford F-450 crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Freightliner dump truck about 12:21 p.m.

The Mechanicsburg man, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene by a York County deputy coroner, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, and a passenger in the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 19

Sentinel police log for July 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes three arrests in a retail theft case in Middlesex Township, as well as the arrest of four juveniles in relation to graffiti in Newville.

Sentinel police log for July 21

Sentinel police log for July 21

Today's Sentinel police log includes a stolen vehicle in Upper Allen and two juveniles cited for climbing onto the pavilion at Newville Community Park.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News