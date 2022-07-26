Mechanicsburg man dies in York County crash Monday

A Mechanicsburg man died in a crash in Dover Township, York County, on Monday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said.

Police said the 33-year-old man was driving south on Harmony Grove Road when his 2016 Ford F-450 crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Freightliner dump truck about 12:21 p.m.

The Mechanicsburg man, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene by a York County deputy coroner, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, and a passenger in the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.