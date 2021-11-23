Mechanicsburg church to offer free meals on Thanksgiving

An area church will again offer free meals on Thanksgiving, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting it in its format for the second year in a row.

Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church on 300 E. Simpson St. will have a drive-thru version for its annual turkey dinner from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Jim Hutchinson said the church expects to feed about 300 to 350 people this year, aligning with the 325 people they were able to feed last year.

The drive-thru format worked, though he said it is a little more costly because of the packaging involved to get every meal to every person who needs it.

Volunteers will take orders from those who drive up to the church and fill boxes with the requested sides and desserts, with choices of pies, cakes, sweet potatoes, corn and green beans.

Hutchinson said all the food is donated or arranged through some vendors, and any food that is left over from the event will be donated to the Stop the Violence ministry in Harrisburg, which will distribute the food to those in need.

