Mechanicsburg brewer wins best in show for beer at Farm Show

Lovedrafts Brewing Co, of Mechanicsburg won best in show with Grim at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Beer Awards.

 provided by PA Department of Agriculture

Agriculture Russell Redding hosted area media for a preview of items on the menu in the 2023 Farm Show Food Court, and the Pennsylvanians in agriculture who benefit from the sales.

Lovedrafts Brewing Co. of Mechanicsburg won best in show with their beer, Grim, at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show's Beer Awards.

The contest involved beers from across the state and awarded first place ribbons to the overall beer, as well as in each category. In addition to its best in show win, Lovedrafts also won first place in the light lager and ales category.

Benchfield Farms owners in Upper Mifflin show off rare horses at Farm Show

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Spring House Brewing Co. of Lancaster won first place in the fruit/herb/vegetable beer category with Technicolor, and Aldus Brewing Co. of Hanover won first place in the amber lager category with Red Flannel Logger Amber Lager.

Logyard Brewing in Kane, in the Allegheny National Forest, received the PA Preferred Legacy Award for its Belly-Pan Pale Ale.

