Mechanicsburg brewer wins best in show for beer at Farm Show

Lovedrafts Brewing Co. of Mechanicsburg won best in show with their beer, Grim, at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show's Beer Awards.

The contest involved beers from across the state and awarded first place ribbons to the overall beer, as well as in each category. In addition to its best in show win, Lovedrafts also won first place in the light lager and ales category.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Spring House Brewing Co. of Lancaster won first place in the fruit/herb/vegetable beer category with Technicolor, and Aldus Brewing Co. of Hanover won first place in the amber lager category with Red Flannel Logger Amber Lager.

Logyard Brewing in Kane, in the Allegheny National Forest, received the PA Preferred Legacy Award for its Belly-Pan Pale Ale.

