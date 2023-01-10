Mechanicsburg brewer wins best in show for beer at Farm Show

Sentinel Staff
Agriculture Russell Redding hosted area media for a preview of items on the menu in the 2023 Farm Show Food Court, and the Pennsylvanians in agriculture who benefit from the sales.
Commonwealth Media Services
Lovedrafts Brewing Co. of Mechanicsburg won best in show with their beer, Grim, at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show's Beer Awards.
The contest involved beers from across the state and awarded first place ribbons to the overall beer, as well as in each category. In addition to its best in show win, Lovedrafts also won first place in the light lager and ales category.
Elsewhere in the Midstate, Spring House Brewing Co. of Lancaster won first place in the fruit/herb/vegetable beer category with Technicolor, and Aldus Brewing Co. of Hanover won first place in the amber lager category with Red Flannel Logger Amber Lager.
Logyard Brewing in Kane, in the Allegheny National Forest, received the PA Preferred Legacy Award for its Belly-Pan Pale Ale.
Photos: Scenes from the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Monday in Harrisburg
Abigail Rosenberry, of Newville, center, shows her first-in-class-winning Boer goat during competition on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Farm show families prep their animals and grab a little shut-eye when they can ahead of a long day of competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Graham Adams, 8, of Shippensburg, pats his black Angus before showing in competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A selection of apples on display on Monday at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Pigs rest in beds of fresh shavings in their stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A goat is brought into the stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex early in the morning on Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare for the goat judging competitions during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare for the goat judging competitions during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Addison Singleton, 20, of Tioga, West Virginia, blow-dries a freshly washed cow ahead of a day of competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cattle are led to their stalls at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex early Monday during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A competition pig goes for a stroll while it waits for judging events during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sarah Hohman, 15, center, gets help preparing her Boer goat for competition from Scott Miller, left, and Tish Miller, right, all of Carlisle, at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors wait with their goats for judging at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brayden Myers, 18, of Carlisle, waits to enter the ring during a goat judging competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kali Troyer, 20, top, and Janel Rankin, both of Centerville, prepare their shorthorn for showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors stop to pet an alpaca during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Gracie Trout, 10, of Tarrs, prepares her Boer goat for showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jackson Houldsworth, 14, right, and Christopher Kelley, 10, both of Newville, march their goats back to their pens before showing during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ellen Long of Three Springs sits for a moment with a Boer market goat during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors eat at the food court during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Boer goat takes a big stretch in its pen during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Contestants prepare before a goat judging competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
John Hausner of Dover, puts the finishing touches on a black Angus before showing at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ryder Espey, 4 months, of Dawson, watches the goat judging competition during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A giant chincilla rests in its cage during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors take in the exhibits in the Main Hall during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ted and Brenda Summers of Shippensburg, look over the root vegetable display during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sherry Hagerty of Altoona, left, meets an alpaca as Bonnie Ebersole of Holidaysburg, back, takes a picture during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors look over potted and hanging plants during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors prepare for judging during the Open Beef-Angus and Limousin event at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Competitors line up for judging during the Open Beef-Angus and Limousin event at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Visitors inspect a mountain of potatoes at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
