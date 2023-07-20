Mechanicsburg Borough officials are in the early stages of planning a tabletop exercise for this fall to gauge local emergency response to a potential railroad emergency.

Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle is working with Borough Manager Layne Thompson along with leaders of the local fire company and police department to prepare an exercise for as early as September or October. Eventually, the planning will extend to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety and its Hazmat team.

The exercise would involve running a scenario with first-responders in a room instead of a full-scale operation where emergency vehicles and crews are mobilized and staged along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks that run through the center of town, Wardle said.

The exercise could be time-based or one where complications are interjected that test the ability of first-responders to adjust rapidly to changing circumstances, he said. “There’s a need for us to have something in place to make sure that we’re prepared for a potential rail incident.”

“It’s about local response and communication,” Thompson said. “It’s about understanding how the first 15 minutes to an hour can change the outcome of an event if you’re properly prepared.

“The reality is, after about an hour, you have so many state and federal agencies engaged that the local municipality doesn’t pay as much of a role anymore,” Thompson said. “I want to make sure that we are prepared for that first 15 minutes to an hour to make sure that our residents are protected and we can get the right information out.”

Both Wardle and Thompson referenced the Feb. 3 incident in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed causing 11 tank cars carrying hazardous material to ignite. Within two days, officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the town along with an evacuation order for residents living within a mile of the crash site.

For Mechanicsburg, a rail incident is one of the most likely scenarios for the kind of large-scale emergency that could test first-responders and have a negative impact on residents, Thompson said.

On average, six to eight freight trains pass through Mechanicsburg each day, Wardle said. The typical train consists of 20 to 25 cars traveling at 15 to 20 mph, he said.

Most trains enter the borough from the west near the border with Monroe and Silver Spring townships, Wardle said. The trains travel east through major crossings at Washington, York, Market and Walnut streets in what is largely a residential area. There are traffic backups along the way.

“The same rail that carries nonhazardous materials carries hazardous materials,” Thompson said. “We’re not going to be aware of when and where hazardous materials are transported through town.”

The first step toward better preparedness would be a tabletop exercise where borough officials and first-responders could practice their roles and walk through the rules and responsibilities, Thompson said. The best outcome would be an emergency response plan outlining the course of action and protocols, he said.

“Everybody is pointing to Ohio and saying ‘Hey, are there things that we can learn from that?’” Thompson said.

In 2017, when Wardle started as coordinator, a big concern among residents was the shipment of highly flammable ethanol on trains bound for processing plants along the East Coast.

The potential existed for a major disaster not just from a derailment, but from a collision with a distracted or careless motorist at a railroad crossing, Wardle said. “I don’t see as many ethanol trains come through nor do I see as many placarded train cars come through.”

Placards are required for train cars that carry hazardous materials, Wardle said. The placards identify the product and provide first-responders with information on how to address the hazard.

At a minimum, a rail incident in Mechanicsburg would impact traffic flow between the north and south sides of town, Thompson said.

The borough could invite the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to send a representative to observe the tabletop exercise, Wardle said. A mock press conference could be held after the exercise to give officials practice and to identify potential gaps in communications, he said.

“We have a lot of expertise in the borough,” Wardle said. “We want to make sure that they’re prepared on how to message something to the public.”