Mechanicsburg Borough Council names its new borough manager

A U.S. Navy veteran is set to take the over next month as Mechanicsburg’s newest borough manager.

Mechanicsburg Borough Council approved Tuesday night a manager’s agreement dated Nov. 7 with Layne Thompson, Navy veteran and former director/manager at the Naval Support Activity Center Business Service Center for the U.S. Navy in Hampden Township.

As approved, Thompson’s agreement with the borough notes an annual salary of $100,000 and is eligible for renewal in two years. He starts the job Dec. 1 and replaces former borough manager Roger Ciecerski, who departed June 29.

Borough council president Kyle Miller told The Sentinel Friday that Thompson was selected for the job after a lengthy screening process aided by Team LMI, a Camp Hill business management consultant firm. Thompson was the choice based on his “background and experience as a management leader while employed with the Navy.”

“We believe that (Thompson) has the expertise to lead the borough forward and he will," Miller said. "In the next 90 days, he will help us develop a new strategic plan and long-term vision planning for the borough. He’s a dynamic leader."

Thompson said he has considered working in a municipal management role “since leaving active (Navy) duty 20 years ago.” He previously served 12 years in active military duty while stationed across a total of seven locales that included Korea, California, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Thompson said he believes that through his previous career experiences he brings “fiscal responsibility and transparency” to his new role as borough manager, as well as “serving in management of multiple organizations” under one wing as he did at NAVSUP.

“My goal as borough manager is to really, efficiently lay out plans that (Mechanicsburg) borough council laid out for revitalization (of the borough)," Thompson told The Sentinel this week. "We also need to continue to keep Mechanicsburg as a safe place to live that our residents can enjoy with their families. We need a strong, steady leadership to see these plans through."

“Borough council has a lot of work going on next year,” Miller added.

Stated plans include ongoing improvements to the borough’s infrastructure, stormwater systems, and walkability, with the latter funded through a $25,000 WalksWorth grant awarded to the borough through the state Department of Health to provide improved pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The borough also plans to conduct a feasibility study next year to determine needed repairs for the borough’s community pool facility.

Thompson and his wife of 25 years, Becky, have lived in the Mechanicsburg area for 12 years, he said. The couple has three children: Rachel, 21, a Temple University senior, Jordan 18, an Alvernia University freshman, and Calvin, 16, a Cumberland Valley High School sophomore.