Mechanicsburg area leads the way in vaccination rates in Cumberland County
Coronavirus

Vaccination rates in Cumberland County

Darker blue areas on the map have a higher percentage of their population vaccinated than the lighter areas.

 Tammie Gitt

Data from the Department of Health puts the Hampden/Silver Spring 17050 ZIP code at the top of the list for the percentage of its residents who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Cumberland County.

That ZIP code, which has a population of 38,141 according the the U.S. Census Bureau, has 21,259 (or 55.7%) of its residents fully vaccinated with another 3,142 partially vaccinated. In total, 64% of the population of the 17050 ZIP code have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Neighboring ZIP code 17055, which covers Mechanicsburg Borough, Upper Allen Township and part of Monroe Township, has 51.1% of its population fully vaccinated.

Carlisle ranks in the middle of the pack. The 17013 ZIP code, which includes the borough and portions of neighboring municipalities, has 37.7% of its population fully vaccinated, and the 17015 ZIP code that includes larger portions of surrounding townships has 41.2% of its population fully vaccinated.

ZIP codes in the western end of Cumberland County have the smallest percentages of residents vaccinated. The Newburg area ZIP code of 17240, with a population of 4,001, has 836 residents fully vaccinated and 73 partially vaccinated for a total of 22.7% of its population with at least one dose.

In the 17241 ZIP code, which includes the Newville area, 33.3% of the population has received at least one dose, and the Shippensburg area (17257) is at 33.7%.

Vaccination data for Cumberland County ZIP codes:

17007 (6,288 pop.): 463 partially vaccinated, 2,313 fully vaccinated, 37.1% with at least one dose, 44.6% fully vaccinated.

17011 (36,532 pop.): 2,119 partially vaccinated, 16,756 fully vaccinated, 51.7% with at least one dose, 45.9% fully vaccinated.

17013 (36,184 pop.): 2,754 partially vaccinated, 13,639 fully vaccinated, 45.3% with at least one dose, 37.7% fully vaccinated.

17015 (20,923 pop.): 1,624 partially vaccinated, 8,623 fully vaccinated, 49.0% with at least one dose, 41.2% fully vaccinated.

17019 (18,237 pop.): 974 partially vaccinated, 7,037 fully vaccinated, 43.9% with at least one dose, 38.6% fully vaccinated.

17025 (16,651 pop.): 1,018 partially vaccinated, 8,294 fully vaccinated, 55.9% with at least one dose, 49.8% fully vaccinated.

17043 (5,720 pop.): 310 partially vaccinated, 2,747 fully vaccinated, 53.4% with at least one dose, 48.0% fully vaccinated.

17050 (38,141 pop.): 3,142 partially vaccinated, 21,259 fully vaccinated, 64.0% with at least one dose, 55.7% fully vaccinated.

17055 (37,232 pop.): 2,758 partially vaccinated, 19,042 fully vaccinated, 58.6% with at least one dose, 51.1% fully vaccinated.

17065 (3,782 pop.): 275 partially vaccinated, 1,287 fully vaccinated, 41.3% with at least one dose, 34.0% fully vaccinated.

17070 (16,119 pop.): 804 partially vaccinated, 7,837 fully vaccinated, 53.6% with at least one dose, 48.6% fully vaccinated.

17240 (4,001 pop.): 73 partially vaccinated, 836 fully vaccinated, 22.7% with at least one dose, 20.9% fully vaccinated.

17241 (12,127 pop.): 625 partially vaccinated, 3,415 fully vaccinated, 33.3% with at least one dose, 28.2% fully vaccinated.

17257 (29,524 pop.): 783 partially vaccinated, 9,176 fully vaccinated, 33.7% with at least one dose, 31.1% fully vaccinated.

17266 (507 pop.): 20 partially vaccinated, 182 fully vaccinated, 39.8% with at least one dose, 35.9% fully vaccinated.

17324 (4,549 pop.): 208 partially vaccinated, 1,328 fully vaccinated, 33.8% with at least one dose, 29.2% fully vaccinated.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

