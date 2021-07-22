Mechanicsburg area leads the way in vaccination rates in Cumberland County

Data from the Department of Health puts the Hampden/Silver Spring 17050 ZIP code at the top of the list for the percentage of its residents who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Cumberland County.

That ZIP code, which has a population of 38,141 according the the U.S. Census Bureau, has 21,259 (or 55.7%) of its residents fully vaccinated with another 3,142 partially vaccinated. In total, 64% of the population of the 17050 ZIP code have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Neighboring ZIP code 17055, which covers Mechanicsburg Borough, Upper Allen Township and part of Monroe Township, has 51.1% of its population fully vaccinated.

Carlisle ranks in the middle of the pack. The 17013 ZIP code, which includes the borough and portions of neighboring municipalities, has 37.7% of its population fully vaccinated, and the 17015 ZIP code that includes larger portions of surrounding townships has 41.2% of its population fully vaccinated.

ZIP codes in the western end of Cumberland County have the smallest percentages of residents vaccinated. The Newburg area ZIP code of 17240, with a population of 4,001, has 836 residents fully vaccinated and 73 partially vaccinated for a total of 22.7% of its population with at least one dose.