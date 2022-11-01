Materials, labor donated to help fuel tiny homes project for veterans in Harrisburg

A group of area companies have combined to donate materials and construction labor to Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania to help build a Tiny Homes and Community Center near Harrisburg for homeless and displaced veterans across the capital region.

With material donations totaling more than $536,000 from Renewal by Anderson of Central Pa., along with labor and construction assistance from Atlas Roofing, Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co., DePalma Construction Co. and Phillips Workplace Interiors, 15 tiny homes are planned for homeless veterans.

The companies will also contribute materials and labor for construction of a 6,500-square-foot Community Center to be built near the houses on a 5-acre site along the Susquehanna River in south Harrisburg. The site formerly housed the Phoenix Steel Corp. mill.

“As we kick off a month of veterans’ appreciation celebrations, Renewal by Andersen is proud to give back to our veterans across central Pa. who have served with honor and valor by donating our world-class windows and doors to create new homes and a community center that will shelter, serve and uplift them,” Linda Johnston, general manager of Renewal by Andersen, said in a news release Tuesday.

Former Harrisburg City Councilwoman Peggy Grove and her son, Michael Grove, donated the land to Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. The nonprofit, based out of Harrisburg, lists a mission to combat homelessness among veterans.

The entire village will serve veterans free of charge, according to the news release. Veterans living in the tiny homes will have access to health, education, career and counseling services both on-site at the community center and through existing programs.

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania introduced the Tiny Homes project in fall 2021 with an initial fundraising goal of $4.1 million. It has raised close to 50% of its goal. Veterans Outreach hopes to start construction by spring 2023, once major fundraising commitments are completed.

“We owe it to our veterans, to help those who have fallen on hard times,” said Thomas W. Zimmerman Jr., co-founder and chair of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. ”If you were willing to sacrifice your life for our freedom, you deserve a helping hand and a welcoming home.

"Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania will uplift our veterans who are experiencing homelessness. On any given night, there are more than 30 veterans who are homeless in central Pa. in addition to over two dozen more veterans who find shelter day to day. We are proud to help them transition into living an empowered life they so deserve."