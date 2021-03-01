Mass vaccination clinics at Carlisle area churches provide a way to target those most at risk from COVID-19

Providers request an allotment of vaccines directly from the state, but what you get is never all of what you asked for, Gobin said. The state has also struggled to communicate to providers how it is tracking the need for first and second doses, which must be given three weeks apart for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Department of Health said that some providers may have to delay second doses given that requests for second doses were far out-pacing what the DoH calculated they should, an issue blamed on miscommunication with providers.

Vaccines typically arrive about two weeks after they’re requested from the state, Gobin said; up until recently, he wouldn’t know until a day or two before shipment how many doses were actually going to arrive at Quality Care’s doorstep, although that lead time has improved to about a week recently.

But it remains a near-certainty that, at least for the foreseeable future, clinics will continue to fill up rapidly. About 2.3 million vaccine doses had been administered in Pennsylvania as of this weekend, according to the DoH, most of those being first doses; 686,623 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.