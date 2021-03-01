Mass vaccination clinics at Carlisle area churches provide a way to target those most at risk from COVID-19

Bryan Gobin spent his Friday night at The Meeting House church on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township organizing an event that, up until roughly a year ago, few would have ever imagined happening.
Tables spaced neatly throughout the church’s lobby were labeled “M” for Moderna and “P” for Pfizer, all of them piled high with syringes. An army of volunteers checked-in patients when they arrived and monitored them in a waiting area before they left.
Gobin operated a COVID-19 vaccine clinic — not the first, nor the last, that his pharmacy company organized alongside area churches and schools, clinics where hundreds of vaccines are administered in a single sitting.
Amidst Pennsylvania’s often chaotic vaccine rollout, the clinics are one of the only ways for the Carlisle-area community to ensure that older, sicker, and disadvantaged residents get the vaccine. But with a limited supply of doses, and little centralized coordination from the state, providers like Gobin have to stay on their toes.
“We just live and learn, keep on trying to improve the process,” said Gobin, who runs Quality Care Pharmacy and its affiliated pharmacies in the Midstate.
Gobin said he would be working through the weekend — another session was scheduled for Saturday at The Meeting House, where Gobin expected to vaccinate 1,400 people in about six hours. Yet another was planned Sunday morning at Bibleway-Hibner in downtown Carlisle.
The clinics are a solution to a unique problem; beyond a state website that lists provider locations and contact info, Pennsylvania has no centralized system to sign up for vaccination or triage the need of individual patients. Opening up a public website, email address, or phone line results in chaos.
“When you open it up to the public, no one locally gets the vaccine,” Gobin said; adding that his online sign-up system fills with people from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in a matter of minutes. Many if not most of those people end up not showing up because they’re signing up at multiple places and taking the first confirmation.
“It’s like a concert, or sporting event tickets,” Gobin said.
Instead, Gobin and his staff have been working with schools and charity networks to find the local residents the community can’t afford to let slip through the cracks in the vaccine free-for-all; particularly the elderly, the disadvantaged, and at-risk teachers.
Churches are a key resource because they are in close contact with the most vulnerable population through charity work and also having large physical spaces to hold mass clinics.
Patients still must be eligible for a vaccination under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A, but given the breadth of those criteria, many patients who qualify are still finding themselves boxed out.
This includes older residents who likely don’t have the computer savvy necessary to catch available appointments, and less fortunate residents without reliable access to healthcare and thus less likely to already be on the books at a hospital or healthcare provider that would pro-actively schedule them.
“The reality, quite honestly, is if we waited for the system to make it happen, we would still be waiting” for that population to be vaccinated, said Pastor Ryan Brown of New Life Community Church.
Brown knew Gobin from previous volunteer work, and came up with the idea of tracking down the most vulnerable patients through church networks in order to avoid some of the chaos of the vaccine rollout.
“The clinics we’re doing are to reach more of the population that would be less able or have fewer resources” to find vaccine on their own, Brown said.
That includes clinics at several of Carlisle’s historically Black churches, in order to reach the Black and Hispanic communities that statistically have far less reliable access to healthcare than white people.
At a recent meeting of Carlisle Bridge Builders, a faith-fueled organization that brings neighbors of various cultures together to create a better Carlisle, representatives from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ, West Street AME Zion Church, and Bethel AME Church met with Brown, who helped arrange for first and second vaccination clinics at each of those sites.
In addition to Sunday’s clinic at Bibleway, sessions at Bethel AME and Shiloh Baptist in Carlisle are in the works or have already occurred, Brown said.
At least part of the trouble with Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout can be traced back to its eligibility criteria.
Phase 1A initially started with more restrictive parameters. The state expanded the phase guidelines in early January to anyone over 65, as well as those with a myriad of health conditions, at the request of then-U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who promised reserves of vaccines to states that did so.
The Trump administration did not have those reserves, it turned out, and the expanded Phase 1A covered many more people than the state initially let on. Pennsylvania officials originally cited 3.5 million eligible residents in Phase 1A, but as previously reported, health care providers are finding that Phase 1A encompasses at least 40 percent of their patient base, which would come out to 5-6 million Pennsylvanians overall.
The rush of eligible patients has meant that local providers are left to triage the neediest of the needy on their own. At The Meeting House, Bruce Spurgeon said he combs through troves of referrals in the church’s phones and email address in order to coordinate with Quality Care.
Last weekend, Spurgeon said, a couple aged 88 and 100 who did not have the technological ability to sign up online or sort through phone menus received vaccines at a Meeting House clinic.
“If we hadn’t found them, how long would it have taken otherwise to get them set up?” Spurgeon posed.
In addition to partnering with churches and charities, Gobin also goes through local school districts to find teachers who may be eligible. Educators are not automatically included in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A vaccine criteria, but many teachers have health conditions that qualify them.
Michelle Black is one of those teachers — her students are currently only in the classroom two days a week, but her school is considering bumping that up to four.
“It definitely helps ease some of the worry,” she said after being vaccinated Friday night at Meeting House.
Another just-vaccinated teacher, Colleen Walp, said she had also experienced problems getting access for her parents, who are older and less tech-savvy.
“A family friend just got them a church sign-up, but they’ve been having a hard time navigating online to get an appointment,” Walp said. She and her sister have tried to help, but “nothing was ever available whenever we would log on for them.”
But it isn’t just the volume of patients; it’s also a limited and inconsistent supply of vaccines.
“We could do a lot of vaccines in a short amount of time if we had a steady supply,” Gobin said.
Providers request an allotment of vaccines directly from the state, but what you get is never all of what you asked for, Gobin said. The state has also struggled to communicate to providers how it is tracking the need for first and second doses, which must be given three weeks apart for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna.
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Department of Health said that some providers may have to delay second doses given that requests for second doses were far out-pacing what the DoH calculated they should, an issue blamed on miscommunication with providers.
Vaccines typically arrive about two weeks after they’re requested from the state, Gobin said; up until recently, he wouldn’t know until a day or two before shipment how many doses were actually going to arrive at Quality Care’s doorstep, although that lead time has improved to about a week recently.
But it remains a near-certainty that, at least for the foreseeable future, clinics will continue to fill up rapidly. About 2.3 million vaccine doses had been administered in Pennsylvania as of this weekend, according to the DoH, most of those being first doses; 686,623 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.
“People are very excited, very happy to get it,” said Tony Waggoner, a pharmacist who works for Gobin’s company and volunteer to administer injections on Friday. “A lot of them have been looking for a while.”
