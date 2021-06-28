Masks still required at Cumberland County Prison, Claremont

Masks will no longer be required at county buildings, except for the Cumberland County Prison and Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The Board of Commissioners and Board of Judges ended the mask mandate Monday, according to a news release from the county.

Staff, visitors, inmates and residents must comply with mask mandates and all mitigation efforts at Claremont and the Cumberland County Prison, regardless of vaccination status, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The change comes as Pennsylvania lifted its mandate at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Masks are no longer required except in certain situations.

Businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities can still require employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC requires people to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. In addition, everyone should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals and other health care facilities, prisons and shelters.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.