Mask requirement for customers, employees takes effect Sunday night

The new work week comes with a brand new environment for some essential employees.
An order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine last week went into effect Sunday night, forcing employers to provide better protection for their employees, and forcing customers to wear masks to such businesses, lest they get turned away.
The new order is meant to better protect employees at what the government considers life-sustaining businesses, including grocery stores and medical facilities.
“This order provides critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments," Wolf said last week. "Businesses across the state have already begun to implement many of these protocols on their own, and we applaud their efforts to protect employees and customers."
Among the new protocols, the state has ordered essential businesses to require all customers wear masks while on the premises and to deny entry to those who do not wear masks. However, if the business provides medication, medical supplies or food, the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods for those without masks.
The only exception for mask requirements is for those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, including infants and toddlers, and they may enter the business without having to provide medical documentation.
Wolf’s recommendation to all residents remains with wearing a mask when outside of the home.
In addition to what is expected of the customers who shop there, businesses have also made adjustments to other protections for employees.
The state’s order requires businesses, when feasible, to limit occupancy to no greater than 50 percent of their occupancy threshold to reduce crowding and maintain social distance. This may lead to some residents having to wait outside as employees count the number of residents they let into the store.
Businesses are also required to install shields or other barriers at registers to physically separate cashiers and customers, encourage use of online ordering with delivery or pick-up, designate a time for high-risk people to use the business at least once a week, use every other register, schedule handwashing breaks for employees at least every hour and have an employee wipe down carts and baskets before they become available to a new customer.
Other requirements for businesses to protect their workers includes providing masks for employees and making it a mandatory requirement to wear them, staggering work start and stop times to prevent gatherings of large groups entering or leaving a building, providing sufficient space for employees to have breaks and meals while social distancing, conducting meetings and training virtually or with 10 or fewer people if it must be held in-person and ensuring the business has a sufficient number of employees for safe working conditions.
The state also outlined what businesses must do in case there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on site.
Businesses must implement temperature screenings before employees enter the business and start work, and send home employees who have elevated temperatures of higher than 100.4 degrees. Employers are encouraged but not required to implement paid time off for employees who are on home isolation.
If there is a positive case, businesses must close off and ventilate areas visited by that person, wait a minimum of 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection, clean all spaces, and identify and notify employees who were in close contact with the person.
The state will enforce these requirements, which could result in citations, fines or license suspensions.
