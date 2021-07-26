Marking History: Civil War-era Black cemetery in Upper Allen receives historical marker

A small, Civil War era Black cemetery tucked next to a rural cornfield in Upper Allen Township where approximately 80 African Americans are buried was celebrated with a big honor this weekend, with scores of locals who paid tribute.

A plaque acknowledging the placement of the Lincoln Cemetery on the Cumberland County Register of Historical Places was unveiled Saturday morning at a ceremony recognizing the graves of 12 Black veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops who fought in segregated regiments during the U.S. Civil War.

The event was organized by Megan McNamee, Upper Allen’s environmental planner/storm water program manager. McNamee submitted the application to the historical society for placing the 1-acre cemetery totaling around 80 African-American graves on the county’s Register of Historic Places. Lincoln Cemetery’s earliest marked burial is April 15, 1862, but the deceased’s name was listed on a portion of their stone that’s since been lost.