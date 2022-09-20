Marking a civic duty: State, colleges hold voter registration efforts

Dickinson College was among a number of colleges across the state and country to mark National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

The college held a voter registration event and celebration that included music and giveaways on Britton Plaza on the Carlisle campus off West High Street around the lunch hour.

Though Dickinson hadn't been on the state's tour, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman also marked the day with a visit to three college campuses, including Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster County, to discuss how to register to vote with students ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Chapman also reminded Pennsylvania residents that the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24.

“Census data show that 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so,” Chapman said. “I encourage every one of those eligible Pennsylvania voters to take a few minutes to register online before the Oct. 24 deadline. Exercise your fundamental right to vote, and let your voice be heard in our next election.”

To be eligible to vote, residents must be a U.S. citizen for at least a month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years old on or before the date of the election.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with changes such as name or address.

Nov. 1 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot, which must be received before 8 p.m. Nov. 8 by the election office. For more information, visit vote.pa.gov.