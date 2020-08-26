Marking a cancer milestone, friends form caravan to salute Newville teacher

Wendy Wolpert’s surgery was sandwiched between 12 rounds of chemotherapy from March to July 2015 followed by 30 rounds of radiation from October to December 2015. Since 2015, she’s also endured eight reconstruction surgeries.

Wendy Wolpert said she didn’t miss as many days in her classroom at Newville Elementary as she initially expected. Since her diagnosis, she’s only taken one extended leave at the start of the 2015-16 school year and directly after cancer surgery. Eight weeks later, she returned to work part-time through December 2015, returning to full-time status after completing radiation treatments.

“My colleagues (at Newville Elementary School) with all their support and care motivated me,” Wendy Wolpert said. Students past and present also continue to show their care and concern, stopping by the classroom for visits and sending her emails and drawings.

Despite her five years cancer free, the National Cancer Institute warns that cancer cells can remain within a cancer survivor for years after treatment and could result in the disease returning one day. For this reason, Wendy Wolpert continues to get scanned every six months and expects to do so indeterminately. She credits the care of her UMPC Pinnacle doctors — Katherine Barton, Theresa Lee and Theodore Foley.

So what has she learned?