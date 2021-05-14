Margee Ensign announces resignation from Dickinson College, Judge John E. Jones to take over as interim president

Dickinson College President Margee M. Ensign Friday announced her resignation effective June 30.

John E. Jones III, chief judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania and a member of the Dickinson College class of 1977, was named by the college's board of trustees to serve a two-year term as interim president. Jones also serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for Dickinson College.

Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria (AUN), a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve had to make many difficult decisions, but the decision to leave Dickinson is by far the most difficult of my career," Ensign said in a news release announcing the resignation. "When I was asked to return to AUN, I felt called to continue the education and peace work we had started through the university."

In the release, she noted that the institution has been without a president for six months and conditions for education are deteriorating in the region.

