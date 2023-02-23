As many wait to fill out their March Madness basketball brackets in the coming weeks, Partnership for Better Health in Carlisle is preparing for a different kind of madness.

Every year throughout the month of March, the organization dedicated to promoting health in parts of Cumberland, Perry, Adams and Franklin counties hosts its Match Madness campaign.

This year, the campaign will distribute $150,000 in matching funds to 48 local nonprofits listed on the Partnership for Better Health’s website, who will each conduct their own campaigns.

Antonia Price, Partnership for Better Health’s director of communications and development, said the organization provides administrative support to gather and process donations that each nonprofit raises throughout the month of March.

“The way that it works is we match dollar for dollar for the first $1,000, and so if organizations are able to raise $1,000, then we know automatically they are able to get $2,000 to the campaign,” she said. “After that, the amount that each organization gets is based off the total that they raised throughout the campaign, and so it’s just a percentage.”

Price said the matching funds allow organizations to address their greatest needs rather than specific initiatives required of most grants.

Sponsors such as M&T Bank, McCormick Family Foundation and the Josiah W. and Bessie H. Kline Foundation help raise the match funds.

Representatives from many of the nonprofits in this year’s campaign participated in Partnership for Better Health’s kickoff event Thursday in Allison Hall at Dickinson College before the campaign launches March 1.

Amy Moreno, the executive director of Bethany House of Cumberland County Inc., said this is the organization’s first time participating in Match Madness.

The South Middleton Township-based nonprofit provides transitional housing and services to women from ages 18 to 24 who are aging out of foster care or are at risk of becoming homeless.

“By being able to raise money doing this, those funds help us to spend more time with our girls,” Moreno said. “We provide the housing, we provide all the utilities, transportation. We help them to go to school, we help them to just reach any goals that they have.”

She said the funding will help with operating costs and staffing to meet the needs of Bethany House residents.

“It’s just like a parent who has an 18-year-old child,” Moreno said. “They’re not done raising them when they’re 18, and all the expenses associated with being a parent is what we assume for our girls. And so it’s expensive and so this will allow us to continue doing what we’re doing.”

The organization has a goal of $7,500 through the campaign, she said.

Unlike Bethany House, some nonprofits like Carlisle Victory Circle, which provides educational opportunities to Carlisle Area School District’s middle and high school students, have participated in the campaign for several years.

Since Match Madness began in 2016, Linda Manning, who co-founded Carlisle Victory Circle with former Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott, said the organization has participated in the campaign for at least five years.

“Right now we have a graduate who is now a pharmacist,” she said. “We had two students who are now teachers, one is teaching in the Carlisle [Area] School District. Another is teaching in Washington, D.C. We are encouraging them [students] to go to college, but we’re also encouraging them to do the career and technology aspect of school so that they can also venture out and be entrepreneurs and open up their own businesses.”

Debbie Collins, Carlisle Victory Circle’s treasurer, said the goal for this year’s campaign is $8,000, which would support education through scholarships and educational enlightenment programs like trips to museums.

“They love that,” she said. “They’re like sponges, soaking up all the information.”

Like Carlisle Victory Circle, Carlisle Arts Learning Center has also participated in multiple Match Madness Campaigns. The organization offers arts education programs to youths and adults.

Executive Director Catherine Stone said she believes this year’s campaign will be similar to years past and anticipates the use of social media to promote fundraising.

“We, I think, will do more personal outreach, we’ll be taking some letters around town to some of the donors that have participated before,” she said. “We’ll look at who participated before and again we’re going to push out our board members as well.”

Funds raised for the learning center will support staffing for the outreach and youth programming the organization offers, Stone said.

Thursday’s kickoff also saw a first responding agencies that will participate in the campaign, including West End Fire & Rescue in Shippensburg and serves Cumberland and Franklin counties.

“Cumberland County is now switching over to a new radio system and radios aren’t cheap, so we have to come up with just shy of a quarter of a million dollars to be able to buy all the radios that we need for the apparatus [and] for every individual that needs a radio,” West End Fire & Rescue Vice President Brendon Cullen said. “So it’s a big ask and this is why we need Match Madness, for big opportunities like this. And really this is the biggest monetary opportunity we have to help fund this project.”

He said the volunteer company saw a decline in fundraising since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Match Madness campaign will allow the department to raise money for a specific cause — radios — and chip away at the cost of the equipment.

“It adds up,” Cullen said of the donations. “Any amount of funding really helps us out.”

Price said the 48 organizations and $150,000 in matching funds are similar numbers compared to last year’s Match Madness campaign, but have grown from the $50,000 in matching funds the partnership provided for the first event.

She said participating nonprofits must have received a grant from Partnership from Better Health within the past two years to be eligible for the campaign.

“We are just amazed by the work that our nonprofits do,” Price said. “They address literally every sector of need in our community. These nonprofits protect open space, they work to address homelessness and food insecurity, they provide programming for youth and healthy activities for older adults. They really impact every sector of our community, every demographic and every age group, everyone.”

Donations for the campaign will be collected online at Partnership for Better Health’s website or through checks made payable to Partnership for Better Health.

The campaign will extend through March 31 with a celebration to take place in April, Price said.