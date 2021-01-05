Make your own Farm Show favorites at home

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County residents, like other Pennsylvanians, will likely miss going to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year – especially eating there.
Food is such an integral part of the Farm Show, from the popular Food Court, which serves as Pennsylvania’s dining room during the huge agricultural exposition, to the other food sources – the always sweet baking contests. the Culinary Connection, the Pennsylvania Marketplace and the Farm Show food vendors sprinkled throughout the complex.
There’s an irony to Farm Show food, which usually comes to the Midstate a few days after many people make a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier and lose weight. They justify their Farm Show eating by telling themselves that walking through the 24-acre complex to see the whole Farm Show entitles them to go to Food Court and chow down on deep fried mushrooms, sticky buns, creamy milkshakes and everything from maple sundaes to fried vegetables.
This year’s virtual Farm Show, which starts Saturday, removes those temptations and that exercise. But if you really want to eat some of the Farm Show's famous foods – even if you can’t exactly replicate them - here are some ideas.
Hungry for a baked potato? Farm Show baked potatoes are soft and moist on the inside with pats of butter melting over them. To make a good baked potato, the Pennsylvania Potato Cooperative Growers recommend baking a white, round potato, which has more moisture than some of the dry varieties.
Simply wash and dry your potato, put it into the oven at 350 degrees and bake for about 75 minutes. Some folks like to use butter, coarse salt and ground pepper on the potatoes before baking for crispy skins. Others poke the potatoes with a fork to let inside moisture escape.
The blended mushroom burgers have become quite popular over the past few Farm Shows. The Mushroom Council says they are easy to make.
Just dice (or pulse in your food processor) eight ounces of fresh mushrooms. In a skillet, warm a tablespoon of olive oil, then cook mushrooms for about seven minutes.
Remove from heat, cool and put in medium bowl with one pound of ground beef, turkey, chicken or pork, your choice. Add ½ teaspoon of salt and mix until combine. Form four patties.
Put one tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet and cook the burgers until they have an internal temperature of 160. Place on buns and serve.
Although the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association uses a pre-made base and special mixing machines to make Farm Show milkshakes, you can make a delicious milkshake by putting whole milk, premium ice cream and flavoring such as vanilla or chocolate syrup in a blender and blending until smooth.
How about a honey waffle, similar to the Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association ones sold at the Farm Show? This treat dates to the blizzard of 1996, when farmers, vendors and staff were stuck at the Farm Show for more than 24 hours.
The late Merle Fisher, a beloved beekeeper and then director of the association stand at the Farm Show, got honey from beekeepers at the show and began making honey waffles. They still are sold today, served with honey ice cream.
You can make honey waffles too – just add a little honey to your waffle batter, make waffles in a waffle iron and serve with honey instead of syrup.
The Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania makes cider slushies, a refreshing treat. Even if you don’t have a slushy machine, you can make a cider slushy in your blender. Just combine ice, apple cider and spices of choice, such as cinnamon, in whatever proportions you prefer. Whirl away and enjoy.
Penn Ag Industries Association, the Pennsylvania Livestock Association and the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association traditionally serve a lot of “main course” treats while the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council offers sweet food at the Farm Show.
The commodity groups at the Farm Show Food Court use their profits for everything from education to research to promoting consumption of their specialties. In recent years, the Food Court has opened the day before the Farm Show opens, giving visitors free parking and a taste of the food so many love. Hopefully, that will return at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show.