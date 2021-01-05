Make your own Farm Show favorites at home

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County residents, like other Pennsylvanians, will likely miss going to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year – especially eating there.

Food is such an integral part of the Farm Show, from the popular Food Court, which serves as Pennsylvania’s dining room during the huge agricultural exposition, to the other food sources – the always sweet baking contests. the Culinary Connection, the Pennsylvania Marketplace and the Farm Show food vendors sprinkled throughout the complex.

There’s an irony to Farm Show food, which usually comes to the Midstate a few days after many people make a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier and lose weight. They justify their Farm Show eating by telling themselves that walking through the 24-acre complex to see the whole Farm Show entitles them to go to Food Court and chow down on deep fried mushrooms, sticky buns, creamy milkshakes and everything from maple sundaes to fried vegetables.

This year’s virtual Farm Show, which starts Saturday, removes those temptations and that exercise. But if you really want to eat some of the Farm Show's famous foods – even if you can’t exactly replicate them - here are some ideas.