Maddux named United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County community impact director

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County has named Jason Maddux as its new community impact director.

In his role, Maddux will oversee a number of key United Way initiatives, including coordination of the annual funding allocation process for UW’s partner agencies and programs. He also will help lead Day of Caring, when volunteers gather to help area nonprofit organizations; the annual gala to benefit summer youth programs; and Fill the Bus, which gathers school supplies for Project Share’s Carlisle 4 Kids.

Other responsibilities include volunteer recruitment, business engagement and education, community relations and event planning.

Maddux came to the area in 2014 as editor of The Sentinel and cumberlink.com before moving on to an editor position at PennLive/The Patriot-News. He then served four years as editor of the Press & Journal in Middletown before that newspaper closed because of challenges related to COVID-19. He has more than 25 years of experience in the journalism field, leading award winning newspapers in Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.