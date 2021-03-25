Lucky's the top dog in sniffing out spotted lanternfly eggs in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is fortunate to have Lucky in its fight against the spotted lanternfly.
The female German Shepherd was trained as a puppy to be a working dog. She has been on the job since November sniffing out the eggs of the invasive insect for the state Department of Agriculture.
“She has been a wonderful, enthusiastic employee,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary of the Department of Agriculture. “Her paycheck, her reward is play. Every time she finds an egg mass, it’s a big celebration. It’s very fun to watch.”
So far, Lucky has participated in four routine inspections of businesses in Cumberland County. Though her searches have turned up nothing locally, there have been at least three inspections within the state quarantine area where the dog has found egg masses that would have otherwise gone undetected. Cumberland County is currently within the state's quarantine zone.
As the first dog in the nation trained to detect spotted lanternfly eggs, Lucky’s focus has been on the hard-to-reach places that humans can’t access at businesses such as nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets and log yards, Powers said. “The dog can get into all those nooks and crannies and zero in on the tiniest egg mass.
“She is uniquely equipped to do the work,” Powers added. “Lucky has 225 million scent receptors in her nose compared to a human’s 40 million, and the portion of her brain that processes scents is 40 times larger than that of a human.”
Lucky and her handler Shane Philipps are based out of the Harrisburg area. Their job is to conduct business inspections within the quarantine area that covers 34 counties – mostly in eastern and southcentral Pennsylvania.
Between assignments, Lucky participates in training exercises and lives with Philipps in a Harrisburg area household that includes his daughter and two other family dogs.
Proof of concept
Born on March 25, 2019, Lucky turns 2 this week, said Annemarie DeAngelo, training director for the Penn Vet Working Dog Center. “Lucky was purchased from a breeder and donated to the center from the Sandy Engel Fund. The donor is a big supporter to our program and has donated six dogs to the center over the years.”
Based in Philadelphia, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, the center serves as a national research and development center for detection dogs, DeAngelo said. “We raise and train puppies from 8 weeks of age until they are career ready. The dogs live with foster families and come to the center Monday through Friday. During their time with us, they are used to gather data and conduct research studies.”
The most popular breeds used by the center are German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Labrador Retrievers. “They are mostly trained for urban search and rescue and as police canines, either as a dual-purpose or a single purpose detection dog,” DeAngelo said. “We also have dogs that are trained for medical detection.”
The center had received a $56,000 “Proof of Concept” grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine if dogs could detect spotted lanternfly eggs, said John Donges, communications coordinator with the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
To prove the concept, three dogs were trained to detect lanternfly eggs in a laboratory setting, DeAngelo said. Control samples were used to test whether the dogs could ignore other things including eggs from other insects.
“When they were successful, we tested the dogs outside in an operational setting where the actual eggs may be found,” she said. The results proved that dogs were capable of sniffing out the egg masses.
Lucky's training
Typically, search dogs in training are taught to associate a particular odor with a reward. “When they search, find it and alert, they get to have a lot of fun,” DeAngelo said. “To them, it’s just a game.”
Starting as a puppy, Lucky was trained in a foundation program where she learned the basics on how to search for an odor and to alert her handler to a find. The first step in the specialized training was to imprint Lucky on the odor of spotted lanternfly eggs removed from trees and other areas. Once imprinted, the eggs were placed in areas for Lucky and Philipps to find.
Lucky was 17 months old when she started the eight weeks of specialized training last August. Then there was the work involved with training Philipps as a new handler.
“Leash control and reading the dog are not easy to do and come with repetition,” DeAngelo said. “Being able to work the dog on lead and not interfere with the dog’s ability to move around and search is something most new handlers struggle with.”
Philipps had to learn what to look for in Lucky when she is tracking down a scent. He also had to learn how to command and keep up with the dog. Trainer Brenna Bably did all the field work with Lucky and her handler.
“Shane had to learn a lot, including what kinds of situations, noise or distractions, that might affect her work,” Powers said. “He had to learn how to avoid those and how to motivate the dog.”
The state Department of Agriculture used a $100,000 USDA grant to pay for the training of Lucky and Philipps and for the care and upkeep of the search dog, Powers added.
“They make a great team,” DeAngelo said. “I’m very proud of the progress they have made together and the things they will accomplish in the future.”
