Lucky's the top dog in sniffing out spotted lanternfly eggs in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is fortunate to have Lucky in its fight against the spotted lanternfly.

The female German Shepherd was trained as a puppy to be a working dog. She has been on the job since November sniffing out the eggs of the invasive insect for the state Department of Agriculture.

“She has been a wonderful, enthusiastic employee,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary of the Department of Agriculture. “Her paycheck, her reward is play. Every time she finds an egg mass, it’s a big celebration. It’s very fun to watch.”

So far, Lucky has participated in four routine inspections of businesses in Cumberland County. Though her searches have turned up nothing locally, there have been at least three inspections within the state quarantine area where the dog has found egg masses that would have otherwise gone undetected. Cumberland County is currently within the state's quarantine zone.

As the first dog in the nation trained to detect spotted lanternfly eggs, Lucky’s focus has been on the hard-to-reach places that humans can’t access at businesses such as nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets and log yards, Powers said. “The dog can get into all those nooks and crannies and zero in on the tiniest egg mass.