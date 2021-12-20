Lower Allen Township eyes town center district on Gettysburg Road corridor

Lower Allen Township commissioners have approved a multifaceted master plan for redesigning the township’s Gettysburg Road corridor into an accessible town center destination.

The plan was developed for the township earlier this year through a study compiled by Michael Baker International engineers to supplement goals listed in the township’s 2018 comprehensive plan, according to assistant township secretary Erin Trone.

The township financed the $50,000 study through a federal transportation grant that was issued by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission. Township commissioners approved the completed plan on Nov. 22.

The plan outlines recommendations for the corridor regarding transportation improvements, redevelopment and potential zoning updates that would include a new town center district.

The township’s zoning codes were last updated around 20 years ago, Trone said. The proposed district would “create a place where we can have redevelopment. We’re also looking at where we can create more density.”

The corridor comprises a 2.5-mile segment of state-owned roadway traversing the township’s northern portion from its western municipal border with Shiremanstown at St. John’s Road east to its border with Lemoyne.

Engineers’ study characterized the “fragmented” corridor at present as “ad hoc land uses including industrial, commercial, retail and residential … (that) lacks public infrastructure improvements to support and balance current uses, including provisions for multimodal transportation.”

The corridor’s roadway names alternate between Simpson Ferry and Gettysburg roads, and Hummel Avenue despite a largely straight run through the township. It’s also known as state routes 2014 or 2016 in Lower Allen, depending on where one stands.

For study purposes, the corridor was evaluated as three divisions within the township. “Each section sort of has its own little personality,” Trone said.

The corridor’s western segment, from St. John to Spangler roads, features “a variety of retail plazas, as well as educational and industrial uses,” according to the master plan study. Large employers there include Trinity High School, Amsted Rail and Foot Locker in bordering Hampden Township.

Ongoing development in the western area includes a multimillion redevelopment project at the rebranded Lower Allen Commons featuring a 12,500-square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store in the works at the former Bon-Ton store location and a Marriot SpringHill Suites hotel planned for 2022.

The 14-acre Bon-Ton site was purchased by the Lower Allen Development Authority as a “pro-active strategy” to ensure redevelopment in the vacant area. Several smaller retail spaces also are planned for the site.

The corridor’s central segment runs from Spangler to Carlisle roads and is said to primarily comprise residential and commercial uses. Older residential neighborhoods surround the corridor near Spangler Road, followed to the east by commercial and industrial uses that include the Lower Allen Shopping Center and a distribution warehouse. Located to the south are Lower Allen’s municipal services center and police department, as well as its new Cedar Spring Run Park.

The eastern segment starts at the corridor’s intersection with Carlisle Road and ends at Lemoyne. It starts out with large industrial and commercial uses, then transitions into a more urban residential area before returning to commercial and industrial.

The master plan’s goals for the Gettysburg Road Corridor include:

Capitalize on existing visitor spending at the Capital City mall by establishing “new, high-quality commercial and retail stores through infill development and redevelopment.” The Lower Allen Commons redevelopment of the vacant Bon-Ton site is cited as as a “catalyst project” that demonstrates the market potential within this township segment, according to engineers’ study.

Strengthen multimodal connections between workforce housing and employment center. The study depicts the corridor as a large employment base with walkability potential. Several neighborhoods along the route offer workforce housing options offering attainable homeownership for blue-collar workers and entry-level positions. Improving transportation conditions along the corridor will enable residents to walk or bike to work. Providing better access to public transit stops is another listed goal.

Re-imagine the “northern gateway” into Lower Allen Township through coordinated investments from public and private sectors. The long-term project is intended to “recreate” the corridor into a welcoming township crossway with newly installed streetscapes, activated roadway frontage, plus multimodal improvements and traffic-calming measures.

First on the township’s “to-do” list from the master plan is most likely zoning updates, possibly followed by infrastructure improvements depending on what funding the township may reap from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed by Congress.

Time frames for other projects listed in the corridor’s master plan depend on when or if the township can obtain further funding, Trone said.

“It may be 10 years, it may be 30 years. Some of these may never even come to fruition,” she said.

