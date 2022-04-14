Lower Allen Township Development Authority honored for work with Trader Joe's site project

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority was recognized during the 26th Annual Governor's Awards for Local Government Excellence Wednesday.

LATDA) and the township partnered to bring the stability of government and the flexibility of an authority to help guide development of the current Lower Allen Commons site that houses Trader Joe's in the township.

The former Bon-Ton site features three smaller tenant retail spaces alomg with Trader Joe's, which just recnetly opened. The project also includes a 124-room Spring Hill Suites by Marriot, which is also scheduled to open in 2022.

As part of its 2018 comprehensive plan implementation, Lower Allen purchased and redeveloped the site in the township’s business district to ensure economic vitality. With no state or federal funding, LATDA secured a loan and purchased the site with the goal to create an economic anchor and remove a blighted space.

"It’s an honor to recognize all of these local officials, governments and organizations for their achievements over the past year,” Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. "More than any other level of government, local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today help continue to make Pennsylvania the best place in the world to live, work and play.”

Eleven communities, two organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the awards ceremony.

