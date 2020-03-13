Lower Allen Township closes municipal building for two weeks

Lower Allen Township announced Friday it will close its Municipal Services Center and Public Works office for two weeks, though township employees will still report to work as usual.

The township said the closure is part of a national effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Commissioners elected to close the township building for two weeks beginning Monday, and the closure may be extended depending on the situation later on this month.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but this is an unusual situation that requires strong measures," the township said in a news release.

All business with the township will be handled via email, telephone, mail and online at www.latwp.org, and any business that must be conducted in person will be done by appointment only by calling 717-975-7575.

The township said it maintains a drop-off box in front of the building for bill payments, permit applications and other documents.

The board of commissioners will meet for one public meeting in the next 30 days to transact time-sensitive business, the township said. The township encourages residents to watch the livestream on the township's YouTube channel instead of attending in person.

All other business will be deferred to a later date, and meetings will be canceled for 30 days beginning Monday.

