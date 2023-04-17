The Chick-fil-A in Lower Allen Township next to Trader Joe's will open Wednesday, the company announced Monday.

The restaurant at 3525 Gettysburg Road will employ about 125 full- and part-time people for dine-in, drive-thru, curbside and carry-out services from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Lower Allen location will be the third Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Cumberland County, joining the Silver Spring Township and Carlisle locations. Another Chick-fil-A is planned in Upper Allen Township.

The Lower Allen location will be owned and operated by Brian Gibson, who operates the Silver Spring location. He lives in Camp Hill with his wife and four children.

"My vision for the Lower Allen restaurant is to be a beacon of light in the community by partnering with local schools, fundraising for athletics and participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program," Gibson said. "Executing this mission motivates me to provide great food and excellent service for businesses, friends and families to enjoy."

The Shared Table program is an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need, according to the company.

As part of the Wednesday opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America that will be distributed to partners in the greater Cumberland County area, as well as recognize 100 "local heroes" in the Camp Hill area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.