Beginning near the handle of the Big Dipper is a string of several galaxies, looking much like a nice string of pearls. Distant, these beauties are pretty dim and require a small telescope to see visually.

In my photograph, the second swirl in this galaxy parade is called the Whirlpool Galaxy. The Whirlpool was discovered by Charles Messier in 1773 as the American Revolution was brewing, and entered into his catalog at number 51 or Messier 51. Messier had no idea it was a galaxy far outside our own Milky Way Galaxy. Galaxies in fact weren’t known.

The Whirlpool sits 31 million light years from us. Its light captured in the photograph took 31 million years to reach us. This galaxy is also famous because in 1923, Edwin Hubble recognized M51 was a galaxy, an entity outside our own galaxy, a major advance in astronomy and our understanding of the universe.