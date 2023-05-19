My son asked me to post a photo of NGC 3242, the Ghost of Jupiter. In the telescope, this object looks a bit like a fuzzy, turquoise blue Jupiter.

This planetary nebula is a dying star, its layers of gas and dust slowly drifting outward into space while being lit by the remaining core ember of the star. The Ghost is about 1,400 light years away from us.

You can find this sight by looking west (to the right) of the Corvus the Crow constellation, at about the same height above the horizon. A telescope will show a better view of this ghost than binoculars; since it is so dim with a fuzzy edge, you just can’t seem to get into focus.

The astro-photo was taken at the park along Leidigh Road in Monroe Township, with beautiful South Mountain as a backdrop and the famous footpath, the Appalachian Trail, just down the road.