Cygnus the Swan, also called the Northern Cross, is a large constellation in the summer night sky. You can find the Northern Cross in the East around 8 p.m. and directly overhead at midnight.

Just a little way from the center of Cygnus is a nebula lit up by a very rare Wolf-Rayet Star. The Crescent Nebula, NGC6888, is the outer shells of this strange star, blown outward by the star’s fierce radiation winds.

This central star, named WR136, will eventually explode as a supernova. It is about 2,400 light years away from Earth and 445 times as bright as our sun.

While a telescope is needed to see the stars in the photo and the faint Crescent Nebula, sweeping Cygnus with a pair of binoculars will reveal the sparkling star clouds of our own Milky Way galaxy. Take a walk on the Camino de Santiago and search for the Northern Cross tonight.