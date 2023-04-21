Here's a nice story to end International Dark Sky Week. About 10 years ago, my son guided me to find these three galaxies. He was at his house, looking through his telescope and we were star-hopping together — that is, hopping from one star to the next in order to find something in the night sky. We were miles apart but under the same sky.

The treasure we sought was three galaxies in one view. They are located in the constellation of Leo the Lion. Leo can be found in the South East sky in the evening. You might recognize the pattern in Leo the Lion from Maui’s fishhook in "Moana."

The three galaxies in the picture are tugging at one another causing star formation bursts and deformities. M66, M65 and NGC3628 are about 35 million light years away. One of them is nicknamed the Hamburger Galaxy. A telescope is needed to visually see the Triplet. We were using 8-inch Dobsonian telescopes. Go outside at night and look up. The night sky is full of beauty, such as the galactic treasure we found that night.