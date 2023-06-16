The center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, is now rising on the southern horizon at night. Home of many wonderful sights with just our eyes, or with binoculars and a telescope, this week’s photo of the Swan Nebula is a nice example of what can be found.

The Swan Nebula (M17) sits about 5,500 light years away and is a very active star-forming region in our galaxy.

Look for the teapot shaped constellation Sagittarius rising in the south. M17 is located above the tip of the teapot’s lid. Also, look for the stellar "steam" coming out of the teapot’s spout.

While hard to see in town, take a drive to the country or visit one of the state parks, like Colonel Denning, where the skies are much darker, and you’ll be amazed at the beauty.