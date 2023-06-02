In a galaxy far, far away, about 21 million light years away, something amazing happened.

In April, I took a photo of the Pinwheel Galaxy near the Big Dipper’s handle, opposite the Whirlpool Galaxy, which was printed in The Sentinel on April 8. In one of the Pinwheel Galaxy’s spiral arms are two smudgy knots of stars. A photo from May 26 shows a very bright spot has now joined the two starry smudges.

The very bright spot is a supernova.

A supernova happens when a star much larger than our sun runs out of elements to fuse. Iron is the end of a star’s fusion sequence. With fusion stopped, no outward pressure exists to counter gravity’s inward pull. Gravity quickly collapses everything into the core of the star. A massive explosion results, and the star is torn to shreds, seeding the interstellar medium with heavy elements. The star’s remaining core becomes either a neutron star or a mysterious, invisible black hole.

A telescope is needed to see this amazing supernova event.