More smoke from the Canadian wildfires made it very difficult this week to find any stars at all. The picture of the Strawberry Moon was taken at 3 a.m. Monday.

No stars visible, the moon stained by the smoky haze, made for a very odd and memorable sight. Single astro-photographs showed the moon dressed in an orange-reddish haze.

This week’s photograph, rendered from a video capture, shows the moon appropriately dressed in pink. Enjoy some local strawberries under a pretty night sky this week. Both are good for you.