Named after its discoverer, Caroline Herschel, sister of famed astronomer and composer William Hershel, Caroline’s Rose is a beautiful open star cluster that resembles the petals of a rose.

Caroline found this star cluster in 1783. We can rediscover it today, just above and to the right of the W of Cassiopeia.

Caroline was the first woman astronomer to have an official paid position and is considered one of the most important and accomplished female astronomers of all time. She also developed the system for cataloging star clusters and the fuzzy deep sky objects William and she were finding.

Caroline’s catalogue became the basis for the New General Catalogue of Nebulae and Clusters of Stars, or NGC. Caroline’s star cluster is officially cataloged as NGC7789. See if you can find a pretty rose in the night sky this week.

