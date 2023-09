Very near the W of Cassiopeia is an interesting Deep Space Object nicknamed the Pacman Nebula. It was discovered by Edward Emerson Barnard in 1883.

Officially cataloged NGC281, this nebula is 9,200 light years away. What appears to be Pacman’s mouth is actually dark and dense dust and gas cloud.

The Pacman Nebula can be found just below the point of the perfect triangle of the Cass’ W. So many beautiful objects surround the big W in the sky. Sweep the area with binoculars and enjoy the view.