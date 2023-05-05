Appropriately for Cinco de Mayo, the rain clouds parted and the Sombrero Galaxy (M104) obliged a nice astro-photograph.
It is called the Sombrero Galaxy because it looks like a Sombrero. At 28 million light years away, you can see a large central bulge and a dusty brim in an 8-inch telescope. This bright galaxy can also be seen with binoculars and is nicely situated about 45 degrees up from the horizon in our southern skies.
One can star-hop from the left side of the constellation Corvus the Crow by following a long string of stars to the left. At the end of the chain of stars, you will find a triangle inside a triangle pointing the way. Happy hunting and enjoy the Flower Moon.