This week, see if you can find this pretty open star cluster, named Pleiades, with just your eyes. It’s known by many names across many cultures. Pleiades is referenced in the Bible, in Homer’s Odyssey, and in Native American star stories. It’s one of my favorite open star clusters.

Early in the evening, to the naked eye, this small group of stars will appear as a small, hazy patch, a bit to the right of Orion, toward the NNW. Around 11 p.m., as the cluster approaches the horizon, its real size becomes apparent. Find this migrating flock of sparkling, starry birds before they fly away until harvest time, later this year.

Also, if you look directly overhead, with binoculars is best, you can find another "frozen firework" in the night sky, called The Beehive Cluster!