The most well-known constellation in the night sky is Orion. This week Orion can be easily found high in the southwest sky in Cumberland County and running westward. Look for the three stars of Orion’s belt, all in a row, to find Orion.

Toward the bottom of his sword, which hangs down from his belt, is a spectacularly beautiful treasure, the Great Orion Nebula, where baby stars are being born.

The nebula can be spotted with binoculars, though a small telescope will provide more detail.

Mark Grosz is an amateur astronomer with a love for the night sky and music, and is an International Dark Sky of PA member.