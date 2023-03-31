Even though it is easy to view, our Moon’s attributes are anything but common. For instance, search the darker splotches called Mares (or Seas) and find the Sea of Tranquility. It’s the big irregular one, just a little right of center of the photo, where Apollo 11 landed, and the amazing words, “Houston, Tranquility Base, here… ” and “One small step for a man…” were broadcast to anxiously awaiting radios and TVs all across the world.