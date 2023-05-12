Messier 5 is a beautiful, ancient globular star cluster in the southern sky.

See it with your eyes alone in a dark place. In binoculars, it will appear as a faint, fuzzy patch. In a telescope, you will see the individual stars.

Like many star clusters of this type, M5 is about 25,000 light years away from us. To find M5, locate the Big Dipper and follow the arc of the Dipper’s handle to the bright star, Arcturus. Slowly go toward the horizon from Arcturus until you see a faint patch right above a small star.

Good hunting! And Happy Birthday, if it is your birthday. Go run with a sparkler that looks like M5 to celebrate!