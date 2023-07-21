When I was little, my favorite constellation was a dragon. Draco the Dragon is his name.

This scary monster lives between the Little Dipper and the Big Dipper. Look for his curved outline wrapping around just above the North Star, Polaris, and the bowl of the Little Dipper.

If the cat named Orion, in "Men In Black," was well dressed with a galaxy on its collar, Draco has three galaxies on its belly. You will need a good telescope and dark skies to find them.

The three galaxies, all in a line, are 120 million light years away. One is edge on, another tilted, and the one in the middle is an elliptical galaxy or just a big fuzzy ball. See if you find the dragon this next week.