Be a scientist for a night.

Citizen science is where everybody can capture valuable observational data for use by researchers. Globe at Night is one such project.

This week, find Orion in the west. Observe how many of the constellation’s stars you can see. Go to the Globe at Night’s website at www.globeatnight.org and match your view to their numbered cards.

Report what you see on their website or app to help researchers quantify light pollution levels.