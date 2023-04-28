Globular star clusters are my favorite night sky objects to view. Tight balls of glittering stars, they look like sparkling diamond dust hung up in the night sky.

The photograph is of Messier 3 or M3 taken on April 21. M3 contains about 500,000 stars and is about 33,000 light years away, toward the South from the lowest star in the Big Dipper’s handle.

M3 can be seen with the naked eye in dark sky locations. Binoculars will show a hazy patch, and small telescopes will start to resolve the individual stars in the cluster.