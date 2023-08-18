Early on Thursday morning, I woke up and noticed an amazingly bright Jupiter, peeking out from big puffs of clouds.

Forth-one light minutes from the Sun, about 461 million miles, Jupiter is twice the size off of all planets in our solar system combined. Huge but far away, it appears star-like in our sky.

Binoculars show us some of Jupiter's moons, strung out like a line beside the giant planet.

I noticed a couple of other starry sights as well. Pleaides is hazy patch, near bright Jupiter. Saturn is to the west. Rising to the east is the Wintermaker constellation. We also know it as Orion.

For those early risers, Jupiter is the bright "star" high in the southeast. Enjoy summer while you can!