Shimmering in the eastern night sky, just off the nose of Pegasus the flying horse, is one of the most concentrated globular star clusters in the Milky Way.

With two X-ray sources, a black hole is suspected to be at this cluster’s center. The Great Pegasus cluster, M15, can be found above and a little to the right of the big square of Pegasus, which rises in the east at about 9:30 p.m.

Tight and bright, this glittering ball of stars can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

Also, just like birthday candle sparklers flying across the sky, don’t forget to look up and watch for the shooting stars of the famous Perseids meteor shower this weekend! According to the Associated Press, this year's shower will be ideal with little moonlight and will peak from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Happy birthday!