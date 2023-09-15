A special comet has come for a visit and is putting on a nice show! Comet Nishimura was found by Hideo Nishimura, who is an amateur astronomer from Japan.

My photo was taken on the morning of Sept. 5 along Leidigh Road, just down from the Appalachian Trail crossing. The comet is naked-eye visible, but dim. You can find it low, right after sunset in the South-South-West. You will need a clear view of the horizon to find it. A pair of binoculars will be quite helpful.

Comet Nishimura is green with a nice, long tail! Right now, the comet is very close to the sun. C/2023 P1 Nishimura will not be back for almost 500 years, that is if it survives its close encounter with the the sun. Stay tuned!