A bright crescent Venus, a crescent moon and pretty Mars light up our night skies this week.

The crescent moon is getting bigger. Planet Mars is an orange-red dot to the upper left of Venus. It never exhibits any phase from our earthly perspective.

With binoculars, you can see Mars resting in the midst of the sparkling, starry Beehive Cluster. Native American stories tell of a warrior pursuing his bride to be.

Take time this week to notice Venus, the warrior, drawing closer to Mars, his bride. Slow down, detach from devices, breathe in, and enjoy the beauty of the night sky this week.