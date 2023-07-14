Discovered in 1764, the Dumbbell Nebula is the 27th object in Charles Messier’s list.

This photo was taken this past Monday night from the Trails and Trees, Mechanicsburg Environmental Center, at the end of the night sky program.

Awash in a river of Milky Way stars, the Dumbbell planetary nebula is the future destiny of our own sun; it’s outer layers lit by the remaining core of the star and drifting slowly away into interstellar space.

About 1,200 light-years away and one or two light-years across, it can be seen in binoculars and small telescopes. Look to the south, a little above the Sagittarius Teapot, in the constellation of the Fox, Vulpecula, or between the bright stars of the Summer Triangle, Denab and Altair.