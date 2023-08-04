Can you find the owl in the night sky? To see the owl-like shape, use binoculars or a small telescope. Use your imagination. NGC457, the Owl Cluster, can be found low in the northeast. The owl flies higher as the night goes on. First, find the big W in the northeast night sky. This is the constellation Cassiopeia. Look right below the center of the W to find our starry owl. As we approach the fall migration season for birds, consider participating in the Audubon Society’s Lights Out for Birds programs, to help migrating birds see the stars and find their way.