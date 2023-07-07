As summer gets deep and the center of our own galaxy rises up in the south, a certain favorite object reminds me of the "Gilligan’s Island" TV show with its iconic lagoon.

My first mesmerizing encounter with the Lagoon Nebula was with a pair of binoculars. Use just your eyes if your sky is dark enough. The Lagoon Nebula is embedded in the clouds of stars and nebulae rising from Sagittarius the Archer’s teapot spout.

At 5,200 light years away, lit by massive stars’ powerful UV light, the Lagoon Nebula is just one of the incredibly beautiful sights in this very rich region of the night sky. Grab a pair of binoculars and a chair, look toward the south, and see what other awe inspiring sights you can find.